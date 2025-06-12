Thorpe Wood Care Home named best in Peterborough
The award, based on reviews and feedback from residents, families, and care professionals, highlights the home’s exceptional standards in care, compassion, and community engagement.
The recognition comes from carehome.co.uk, the UK’s leading care home review website, which bases its awards on thousands of independent reviews. Thorpe Wood's consistent ratings reflect its unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and the well-being of its residents.
Jenny, Registered Manager at Thorpe Wood, was praised for her inspirational leadership and dedication. "This is a huge honour for our home," said Jenny. "I'm so proud of our amazing team who go above and beyond every single day to ensure our residents feel safe, happy, and truly at home."
The award is a reflection of the entire care team’s hard work, dedication, and genuine compassion. Every member of the Thorpe Wood family plays a part in making the home a warm and welcoming environment for residents and their loved ones.
Johann van Zyl, CEO of Fortava Healthcare – the care home group behind Thorpe Wood – said: “We are incredibly proud of Jenny and her fantastic team. Being voted the best in Peterborough and among the top care homes in the East of England is a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes about the passion and professionalism that defines Thorpe Wood.”
Thorpe Wood care home continues to set the benchmark for excellence in residential and dementia care in the region.