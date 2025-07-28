The top 10 hardest GP surgeries to contact by phone as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to give their feedback on an NHS practice based on their opinions, experiences and overall ratings.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate was and 26% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Here are the ten worst-rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based on how difficult it is to contact them on the phone, rated as ‘very easy,’ ‘fairly easy,’ ‘neither easy nor difficult,’ ‘fairly difficult,’ ‘very difficult.’

1 . Nene Valley And Hodgson Medical Practice 76% of patients rated contacting the practice by phone as 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult.'

2 . Willow Tree Surgery 70% of patients rated contacting the practice by phone as 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult.'

3 . Thomas Walker Medical Centre 70% of patients rated contacting the practice by phone as 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult.'