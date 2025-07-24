The top 10 easiest GP surgeries to contact by phone as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 13:58 BST
The latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 reveals the top ten best-rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based on how easy it is to contact them on the phone.

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to give their feedback on an NHS practice based on their opinions, experiences and overall ratings.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate was and 26% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Here are the ten best-rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based on how easy it is to contact them on the phone, rated as ‘very easy,’ ‘fairly easy,’ ‘neither easy nor difficult,’ ‘fairly difficult,’ ‘very difficult.’

64% of patients found getting through to the practice by phone 'very easy' or 'fairly easy.'

1. Yaxley Group Practice

Photo: David Lowndes

59% of patients found getting through to the practice by phone 'very easy' or 'fairly easy.'

2. Westwood Clinic

Photo: David Lowndes

57% of patients found getting through to the practice by phone 'very easy' or 'fairly easy.'

3. Old Fletton Surgery

Photo: David Lowndes

47% of patients found getting through to the practice by phone 'very easy' or 'fairly easy.'

4. Central Medical Centre

Photo: David Lowndes

