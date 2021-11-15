The average life expectancies for different areas of the country have been revealed by Public Health England

The Peterborough areas where women have the longest life expectancy have been revealed.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 15th November 2021, 5:03 am

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

While women in Werrington can expect to reach their 89th birthday, the life expectancy in sic areas of the city shows women, on average, will not see their 81st birthday.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

1. Werrington

Average life expectancy: 89.10

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

Average life expectancy: 86.86

