Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Peterborough and Fenland.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Peterborough and Fenland where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Yaxley Group Practice - Yaxley, Peterborough There were 308 survey forms sent out to patients at Yaxley Group Practice in Yaxley, Peterborough, and the response rate was 32%. 67% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 29% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps

2 . Wansford Surgery - Wandsford, Peterborough There were 281 survey forms sent out to patients at Wansford Surgery in Wandsford, Peterborough, and the response rate was 46%. 64% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 28% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps

3 . Trinity Surgery - Wisbech There were 448 survey forms sent out to patients at Trinity Surgery in Wisbech, and the response rate was 23%. 57% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 35% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps