The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country whether or not they found the reception and administrative team at their practice helpful.
1. The most and least helpful GP receptionists- ranked by patients
2. Yaxley Group Practice
There were 308 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 32%. 67% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 29% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (96% in total). Photo: Google
3. Ailsworth Medical Centre
There were 380 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 30%. 40% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 44% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (84% in total). Photo: Google
4. Old Fletton Surgery
There were 341 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 35%. 49% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (83% in total). Photo: David Lowndes