The 19 GP surgeries in Peterborough with the most helpful receptionists - according to patients

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 02:19 BST
Patients in Peterborough have been polled for their opinions on their doctors surgeries.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country whether or not they found the reception and administrative team at their practice helpful.

The results for Peterborough are listed below.

See the list below.

1. The most and least helpful GP receptionists- ranked by patients

See the list below. Photo: Adobe

Photo Sales
There were 308 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 32%. 67% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 29% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (96% in total).

2. Yaxley Group Practice

There were 308 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 32%. 67% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 29% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (96% in total). Photo: Google

Photo Sales
There were 380 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 30%. 40% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 44% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (84% in total).

3. Ailsworth Medical Centre

There were 380 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 30%. 40% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 44% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (84% in total). Photo: Google

Photo Sales
There were 341 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 35%. 49% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (83% in total).

4. Old Fletton Surgery

There were 341 survey forms sent out and the response rate was 35%. 49% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ (83% in total). Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PatientsPeterboroughNHS England
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice