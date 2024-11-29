Tesco staff raise hundreds for Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital

By Gemma Gadd
Published 29th Nov 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 14:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The money will help the hospital to buy ‘comfort bags’ to give to women on the morning of their cancer surgery

Staff at Tesco in Hampton were ‘pretty in pink’ recently for a special fundraising event for the Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital.

Organised by the store’s community chamption, Sharron Toms, staff dressed in the colour and manned a stall with balloons containing tombola numbers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I'm always looking for good causes,” said Sharron. “So I spoke with my colleagues and we decided on Breast Cancer as we all know someone who has or is affected by it.”

Sharron, centre front, hands over the money raised to the staff at Peterborough City Hospital's Breast Unit.Sharron, centre front, hands over the money raised to the staff at Peterborough City Hospital's Breast Unit.
Sharron, centre front, hands over the money raised to the staff at Peterborough City Hospital's Breast Unit.

Speaking about the fundraising day, she added: “It was great - people were very generous, raising the £524.71 – with staff promoting it by dressing in pink.

“We wanted local people to benefit so took the money and gave it directly to the Breast Cancer Ward in Peterborough, which is literally on our doorstep.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough Hospital commented: “The Breast Unit at North West Anglia Foundation Trust is extremely grateful for Sharron for organising with the support of her colleagues a wonderful event to raise money on behalf of the Breast Unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The money will be put towards a range of things from staff training that keeps all staff knowledge and skills to a high standard. We will also purchase items that we can include in our comfort bags for our patients on the morning of their cancer surgery.”

Related topics:Peterborough City HospitalTescoBreast Cancer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice