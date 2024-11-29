Tesco staff raise hundreds for Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital
Staff at Tesco in Hampton were ‘pretty in pink’ recently for a special fundraising event for the Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital.
Organised by the store’s community chamption, Sharron Toms, staff dressed in the colour and manned a stall with balloons containing tombola numbers.
“I'm always looking for good causes,” said Sharron. “So I spoke with my colleagues and we decided on Breast Cancer as we all know someone who has or is affected by it.”
Speaking about the fundraising day, she added: “It was great - people were very generous, raising the £524.71 – with staff promoting it by dressing in pink.
“We wanted local people to benefit so took the money and gave it directly to the Breast Cancer Ward in Peterborough, which is literally on our doorstep.”
A spokesperson for Peterborough Hospital commented: “The Breast Unit at North West Anglia Foundation Trust is extremely grateful for Sharron for organising with the support of her colleagues a wonderful event to raise money on behalf of the Breast Unit.
"The money will be put towards a range of things from staff training that keeps all staff knowledge and skills to a high standard. We will also purchase items that we can include in our comfort bags for our patients on the morning of their cancer surgery.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.