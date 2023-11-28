Ten Physio's vs three National Peaks all in the name of charity
Following the success of 4 Physios vs 3 Yorkshire Peaks in 2023 a group of physiotherapists have decided to go bigger and better in 2024!
We are a team made up of 10 Physiotherapists with a support crew, working across different areas in North West Anglia Foundation Trust and Cancer Wellbeing Service.
We will be climbing the National Three Peaks: Ben Nevis, Snowden and Scafell Pike. These are the highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.
Our goal is to climb this, total walking distance of 23miles and a total ascent of 10,052ft, in under 24hrs. We are practicing what we preach as we tackle this incredible challenge to raise money for the following two charities.
The Cancer Wellbeing Service is run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and provides wellbeing, support and information service to those affected by Cancer. The care they provide to patients is beyond measure and vital.
SWAN UK is an alliance that helps support children and families affected by a Syndrome Without A Name, a genetic condition so rare it often remains undiagnosed. They are the only dedicated support network for these families in the UK and are run by the charity Genetic Alliance UK.
Make a donation to these worthwhile causes whilst supporting us as we take on the peaks.