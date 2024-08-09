Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The centre is expected to begin treating its first patients in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first patients at a new state-of-the-art Day Treatment Unit at Stamford & Rutland Hospital could be treated as early as next year – following approval being granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The green light for the new facility has been given by South Kesteven District Council.

Construction work started at the end of April and the modules will be lifted into position by crane out of hours in the next week.

An artist impression of the new Day Treatment Centre.

The new Day Treatment Unit will be built on the site of the former nurse’s accommodation block, which was demolished last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals have been put forward to enhance patient care for the local community - providing day case procedures in three specially equipped rooms, three standard-sized cabin-style changing rooms with en-suite facilities, plus six recovery bays.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Callum Gardner, said: “This is very welcome news and an important step in the Trust’s development and enhancement of healthcare, not only for Stamford, but for those patients from further afield who use our services.

“We all look forward to seeing this fantastic project take shape over the coming weeks and months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist impression of the new Day Treatment Centre.

Lead contractors for the project will be Darwin Group, providers of permanent and temporary healthcare facilities for the NHS and independent healthcare sector to enhance staff and patient experience.

Richard Pierce, Darwin Group CEO, said: “We know how important the Day Treatment Unit will be to the hospital and the wider local community once it’s up and running and we can’t wait to get started on the project now planning permission has been granted.

“The Day Treatment Unit will be built using our innovative offsite modular construction methods, meaning it will be delivered up to 60 per cent faster and with up to 90 per cent less waste than traditional building methods, making it one of the most efficient and sustainable options in the marketplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning submission also contains a ‘construction management plan’ committed to keeping any disruption by construction traffic to residents living in the neighbouring area to a minimum.

The new unit will be run and managed by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust as an additional healthcare service to the local community.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found at Stamford and Rutland Hospital in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust has plans to replace the existing RAAC Threatre Wings, the Dronfield Suite and Greenwood Day Treatment Unit.

The aim is to reconfigure the site into a collegiate hospital site that will provide further and future benefit and capability for servicing the local community.