News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure

Stamford hospital appeals for nursing artefacts for NHS 'trip down memory lane' 75th anniversary exhibition

The NHS is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023.

By Ben Jones
Published 18th May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:13 BST

Stamford and Rutland Hospital is appealing for the public’s help in creating a visual trip down memory lane as the NHS marks its 75th anniversary in 2023.

The Hospital is planning to stage an exhibition of NHS uniforms and other artefacts through the ages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An area of the hospital will house the temporary public display; giving staff, patients and visitors the chance to see some of the wide variety of uniforms, badges and belts worn over the past 75 years.

SOme of the nurse uniforms already in the exhibition.SOme of the nurse uniforms already in the exhibition.
SOme of the nurse uniforms already in the exhibition.
Most Popular

Stamford and Rutland Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, said: “This year is a truly magnificent milestone for the NHS and in line with the great history of our building, we would love to be able to showcase a little history of our own.

“We would love to hear from members of the public who have worked for the NHS, as well as existing colleagues, and would like to support our planned event later this summer by temporary loaning us their uniform from the decades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Stamford is so very rich in history, and we are hoping to join forces with the public in helping to mark this remarkable milestone.”

July 5 marks the official birthday of the NHS and there are plans to set up the exhibition in August. If anyone would like to help – please get in touch by emailing:

Hospital staff celebrating International Nurses Day (May 12).Hospital staff celebrating International Nurses Day (May 12).
Hospital staff celebrating International Nurses Day (May 12).

[email protected] and using ‘NHS 75 uniform’ in the subject line.

Related topics:StamfordHospital