Stamford and Rutland Hospital is appealing for the public’s help in creating a visual trip down memory lane as the NHS marks its 75th anniversary in 2023.

The Hospital is planning to stage an exhibition of NHS uniforms and other artefacts through the ages.

An area of the hospital will house the temporary public display; giving staff, patients and visitors the chance to see some of the wide variety of uniforms, badges and belts worn over the past 75 years.

SOme of the nurse uniforms already in the exhibition.

Stamford and Rutland Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, said: “This year is a truly magnificent milestone for the NHS and in line with the great history of our building, we would love to be able to showcase a little history of our own.

“We would love to hear from members of the public who have worked for the NHS, as well as existing colleagues, and would like to support our planned event later this summer by temporary loaning us their uniform from the decades.

“Stamford is so very rich in history, and we are hoping to join forces with the public in helping to mark this remarkable milestone.”

July 5 marks the official birthday of the NHS and there are plans to set up the exhibition in August. If anyone would like to help – please get in touch by emailing:

Hospital staff celebrating International Nurses Day (May 12).