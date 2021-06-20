Rise in visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals but below national average

Peterborough City Hospital

NHS England figures show 15,474 patients visited A&E at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in May.

That was a rise of 10 per cent on the 14,026 visits recorded during April, and 50 per cent more than the 10,323 patients seen in May 2020. This was still below the national averages.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2019, there were 14,267 visits to A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals.

All of last month’s attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.1 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 11 per cent compared to April, and 65 per cent more than the 1.3 million seen during May 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.