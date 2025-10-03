REVEALED: The most polluted areas of Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 14:37 BST
Walking around Peterborough, many of us will not pay much attention to the air quality in our neighbourhoods.

But it can make a huge difference to many people – especially those with respiratory issues such as asthma.

Data revealing the areas of Peterborough with the worst air quality – including how much nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter and sulphur dioxide is in the air – has now been revealed by the Consumer Data Research Centre (CDRC).

Each council ward has been given a rating – with a higher number indicating lower air quality.

The average rating for Peterborough is 0.19, and for England it is 0.26.

The data is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

Here are all the the wards ranked according to air quality – with the least polluted wards listed first.

The council wards have been ranked according to the pollutants found in the air

1. Peterborough air quality

The council wards have been ranked according to the pollutants found in the air Photo: Семен Саливанчук

Photo Sales
Wittering had a rating of -0.35

2. Wittering

Wittering had a rating of -0.35 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Barnack had a rating of -0.33

3. Barnack

Barnack had a rating of -0.33 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Glinton & Castor had a rating of -0.20

4. Glinton & Castor

Glinton & Castor had a rating of -0.20 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughDataEngland
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice