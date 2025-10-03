But it can make a huge difference to many people – especially those with respiratory issues such as asthma.

Data revealing the areas of Peterborough with the worst air quality – including how much nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter and sulphur dioxide is in the air – has now been revealed by the Consumer Data Research Centre (CDRC).

Each council ward has been given a rating – with a higher number indicating lower air quality.

The average rating for Peterborough is 0.19, and for England it is 0.26.

The data is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

Here are all the the wards ranked according to air quality – with the least polluted wards listed first.

1 . Peterborough air quality The council wards have been ranked according to the pollutants found in the air

4 . Glinton & Castor Glinton & Castor had a rating of -0.20