Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Pregnant women in Peterborough urged to get RSV vaccine

Vaccine offered to women who are 28 weeks pregnant or more

Pregnant women in Peterborough are being urged to get their RSV vaccination, as a new vaccine offer launches this week.

The RSV vaccine offers protection against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a virus that causes coughs and colds. Whilst these coughs and colds are usually not serious, babies who are under six months old are particularly at risk of getting seriously ill from the virus – so the NHS will now offer the RSV vaccine to all people who are 28 weeks pregnant or more.

Having the vaccine during pregnancy helps to protect young babies, as pregnant people share the antibodies they make after vaccination with their unborn child through the placenta.

Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead with NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “By getting your RSV vaccination whilst you’re pregnant, you can protect your baby in the first months of their lives – helping to give them the best start possible.

“With a range of regular pop-up clinics in convenient locations we’ve made it as easy as possible for you to get the RSV vaccine. If you’re 28 weeks pregnant or more, please don’t put it off – get your vaccine now.”

Getting the vaccination is easy. From this week onwards, vaccination teams will be hosting regular clinics for pregnant people in a range of locations including Peterborough, Wisbech, Huntingdon, and more. These clinics will offer bookable appointments alongside walk-in opportunities. You can find out more at www.thevaccinators.co.uk.

People aged 75-79 will continue to be offered the RSV vaccine, and can access their vaccination by speaking to their GP practice.