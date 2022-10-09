Residents urged to sign up for free health checks to monitor risks of heart and kidney disease

Residents aged between 40 and 74 are being urged to sign up for free health checks to cut the risk of developing potentially fatal conditions.

The 20-30 minutes checks, which are funded by Cambridgeshire County Council will include monitoring blood pressure, weight, cholesterol and lifestyle factors that influence health.

By booking a check, residents could find out their risks for getting heart or kidney disease, diabetes or stroke in the future and they will be given advice on how to reduce their risk. Those aged over 65 are also told about the signs and symptoms of dementia.

Residents can sign up for free health checks (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Susan van de Ven , Vice Chair of Adults and Health Committee for Cambridgeshire County Council , said: “We aim to deliver over 20,000 NHS Health Checks every year across Cambridgeshire. This is a great opportunity to find out early if you are at risk of a stroke, diabetes, a heart attack, or many other life-threatening conditions. By finding out early, before serious damage is done, you could potentially make lifestyle changes that would massively reduce, your risk of developing a disability or dying early as a result of these conditions.”

If you’re aged between 40-74 and do not currently have a long-term health condition you should have an NHS Health Check every five years. For more information about Heath Checks, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/nhs-health-check