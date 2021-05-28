Residents urged to only attend Peterborough A&E if you have ‘urgent or serious need’ as department is extremely busy

Peterborough City Hospital

A spokesman for the hospital said the emergency department was ‘extremely busy’ at the moment, and people should call 111 for medical advice in most circumstances before turning up.

The spokesman said: “Our Emergency Department is extremely busy and people are attending who should be seeking alternative treatment elsewhere.

“Do not attend our Emergency Department unless you have an urgent, immediate or serious need.