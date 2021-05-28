Residents urged to only attend Peterborough A&E if you have ‘urgent or serious need’ as department is extremely busy
Peterborough residents are being urged to only attend the A&E department at the City Hospital if they have ‘an urgent or serious need.’
A spokesman for the hospital said the emergency department was ‘extremely busy’ at the moment, and people should call 111 for medical advice in most circumstances before turning up.
The spokesman said: “Our Emergency Department is extremely busy and people are attending who should be seeking alternative treatment elsewhere.
“Do not attend our Emergency Department unless you have an urgent, immediate or serious need.
“First, call 111 who will be able to support you in accessing support such as your GP, out of hours, booked appointments with urgent and emergency care services such as urgent treatment centres and access to pharmacies.”