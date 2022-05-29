The meeting will take place in June (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Residents are being urged to attend a ‘health summit meeting’ in Peterborough.

The event, organised by Healthwatch which takes place on Thursday 7 July, 10am to 3pm at the KingsGate Centre, will focus equal access to health and care services.

There will be keynote speakers, interesting workshops and a chance to tell Healthwatch how care could be better for you.

Stewart Francis, Chair of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said; “With both the NHS and social care under extreme pressure and patients more and more frustrated at access and waiting times, now is the right time to discuss how services must be rebuilt around the needs of the people they serve.”

If you wish to attend the event – which will include a free lunch and refreshments, a space should be booked in advance.