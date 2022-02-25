Residents invited to Peterborough hospital trust meeting

Peterborough City Hospital.

Members of the public, along with Trust members, are invited to the next virtual Members’ Meeting for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust on Wednesday March 2.

To ensure the Trust continues to operate safely and adhere to the Trust’s infection control policies, the meeting will be broadcast via MS Teams from 2pm to 2.45pm.

A presentation by Chief Medical Officer Dr Kanchan Rege on the redevelopment and future plans of Stamford and Rutland Hospital will take place, followed by a question and answer session.

Members of the public who would like to attend the virtual event are invited to submit any questions they have about the subject of the presentation by emailing queries to: [email protected] by 5pm on Monday 28 February for it to be answered at the end of the meeting.