Residents invited to Peterborough hospital governors meeting

Peterborough City Hospital entrance

The meeting will be held on Friday (November 19) from 10.30am to 12.15pm and will be livestreamed via MS Teams. Members of the public are invited to submit any questions they have, related to the business on the agenda of the Council of Governors, either in advance via email, or via the chat facility on MS Teams during the meeting. Where possible, all questions submitted to the Council of Governors will be responded to at the end of the meeting.

Rob Hughes, Chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: “Our Council of Governors Meetings continue to be held virtually so that we can protect our Governors, NHS colleagues and members of the public from risking infection due to the high local prevalence of Coronavirus. The papers for the meeting are now live on our website: www.nwangliaft.nhs.ukand we look forward to responding to any questions that come in.”

Questions submitted via email must be related to the business on the Council of Governors agenda and must be received by midnight on Wednesday 17 November 2021 to [email protected]