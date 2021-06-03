Residents can attend hospital board meeting
Members of the public are invited to attend the next virtual board meeting for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday 8 June 2021.
The meeting will be held from 2pm to 5.10pm and will be livestreamed via MS Teams. The meeting will start with Divisional Nursing Director, Kevin Boyle, Matron of Emergency and Medicine Division, Shaheen Hosany, Ward Manager of B6, Amy Dewhurst and Head of Complaints Bernadette Jacques giving a story about Learning from Serious Incidents.
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, has taken the decision to hold virtual public board meetings to ensure government guidance and social distancing measures are observed.
Rob Hughes, Chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our board meetings continue to be held virtually as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The public can join to watch the meeting, but will need to submit their questions ahead of the meeting using the email link: [email protected] The papers for the meeting are now live on our website.”