Reindeer brings joy to Peterborough children spending Christmas in hospital

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Dec 2024, 16:53 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 18:13 GMT
Santa’s reindeer made a final stop in Peterborough ahead of a busy night…

Children spending Christmas in hospital on the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital have received a special surprise on Christmas Eve.

The children were able to see and pet reindeer brought by to the hospital by Lutton-based Woodbine Reindeer.

Peterborough City Hospital said: “Making a whistle stop at Peterborough City Hospital before hoofing it off to take to the skies on the biggest delivery round of the year, these gorgeous Reindeer put Christmas Eve smiles on the faces of young patients on Amazon Ward.

“The visit – ahead of providing vital assistance to Santa in a few hours’ time - brought festive cheer and seasonal magic to children who are spending Christmas time in hospital.

“Huge thanks to our wonderful Hospital Play Team and Lutton-based Woodbine Reindeer for arranging and totally sleigh-ing the visit.”

Reindeers visit children at Peterborough City Hospital's Amazon Ward.

