The reflection garden will be for the use of Peterborough City Hospital staff.

Green fingers have been work at Peterborough City Hospital as a £40,000 staff reflection garden begins to take shape.

Creative planting schemes, innovative seating and meeting spaces - along with a stunning focal point designed to remember colleagues who have passed away - will transform the current staff garden area.

The project is being funding by the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity as part of its commitment to the wellbeing and positive mental health of staff.

North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity Project Manager Philip Fearn and lead volunteer gardener Jennie Grainger look over the plans – and with Hannah Canning and Donna Erskine-White from the Hospitals’ Charity team.

As the work progresses in the coming week, staff will have the opportunity to be involved during assigned ‘work days’.

Each Division within the trust could have the opportunity to design, plant and maintain a container or planter.

In true ‘Garden Makeover’ style, the scheme has been carefully designed by Jennie Grainger, Lead Volunteer Gardener at the Trusts’ Peterborough Cancer Wellbeing Service.

Jennie said: “Every space talks to me - and what some may see as somewhat bland, I see so much potential. My plan divides the area into two sections; one of which will have a Japanese theme and the other a more café courtyard culture feel with partitioned seating areas. It is a truly exciting project to work on, and I can’t wait to get started and bring the designs to life!”

North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity Project Manager Philip Fearn and lead volunteer gardener Jennie Grainger look over the plans

Some of the main features of the fully accessible reflection garden will include:

· Specially-designed all-weather Pods for lunchtime get-togethers, breaks or informal meetings.

· Carefully-selected all year-round planting, containers and raised beds.

· Italian Cypress trees planted in large recycled fibre glass containers, age to look like metal.

· A mini orchard area of five fruit trees.

· A specially designed and hand created memorial focal point – including a unique handmade sculpture by local metal artist Jeni Cairns. This will also allow staff to hang handmade metal leaves to it, engraved with their colleagues name, in their memory.

North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity Project Manager, Philip Fearn said: “We had some feedback from staff about the existing memorial garden and took on board their thoughts about how this could be elevated to make it not only a reflective space to remember colleagues who have passed away, but also creating a beautiful, tranquil and functional space.

“We are thrilled to have Jennie on board, with her experience and expertise, and there will also be an opportunity for staff to get involved along the way. In addition, we are working on extra special features which we hope to be able announce in due course.”

Work on building and planting elements of the new-look garden start in the coming weeks. The Peterborough City Hospital Staff Reflection Garden project is expected to be complete by the autumn.

This will bring it in line with Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford & Rutland Hospital which each have their own charity-funded staff reflection gardens.