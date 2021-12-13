Public invited to attend Peterborough City Hospital trust’s board meeting
Members of the public have been invited to attend North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s virtual board meeting on Tuesday (December 14).
The meeting will be held from 2pm to 4.45pm and will be broadcast via MS Teams.
Items on the agenda include the Trust’s integrated performance and governance and assurance reports relating to activities across its hospitals in Peterborough, Huntingdon and Stamford.
Members of the public who would like to attend the virtual event are invited to submit any questions they have regarding the agenda items by using the live chat facility in the meeting on the day.
Rob Hughes, Chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our board meetings continue to be held virtually as we respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am pleased that we are now able to offer the live chat function to help our audience play a more active part in our virtual board meetings. I look forward to welcoming their questions at the end of our agenda.”
The papers for the meeting are now live on the trust website.
You can join the meeting by clicking here at the time of the meeting. The link works best using a browser such as Edge, Chrome or Safari.
A recording of the meeting will be available via a link on the trust’s website after the meeting.