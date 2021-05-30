£200k funding for good causes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The Community Bursary initiative invites charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to apply for a share of funding from CALA, with more than 300 worthy causes now having received over £300,000 since it launched the initiative in 2016.

The scheme was paused in 2020 as a result of lockdown but was re-launched earlier this year to support groups and charities in need, particularly those which have been impacted by the pandemic.

The local organisations receiving a share of the fund are:

. Little Miracles Charitable Incorporated Organisation - a Peterborough based parent led support group for families with children that have additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions

. Magpas Air Ambulance

. St Ives Town & Warboys Cricket Club

. Soham Town Rangers Youth Football Club

. Up The Garden Bath - a Peterborough not-for-profit social enterprise that take old bathtubs and other discarded materials to upcycle them into garden planters.

Duncan Jackson, CALA regional managing director, said: “The last 12 months have been particularly hard for the charity and volunteering sectors, with many seeing reduced funding at a time when local communities need their services most.

“CALA aims to make a positive and lasting contribution to the communities in which we build and that’s more important now than ever. We know that this year’s bursary will mean a great deal to the charities selected and we can’t wait to follow their progress and see how the donations will make a real difference to local people.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to apply to the CALA Community Bursary this year and congratulate each and every one of them on the fantastic work they are doing within their communities.”