Pregnant women in Peterborough urged to get COVID jab to protect themselves and their baby

New figures recently released reveal that nearly 20 per cent of the most critically ill Covid patients are pregnant women who have not been vaccinated, according to NHS England. The study also reports that as of published data current at mid-July, no pregnant woman who has had two doses of the vaccine has been hospitalised from Covid-19 in the UK.

Pregnant mum Sarah said she had been shocked to learn of the risks of catching COVID while expecting.

She said; “I was really shocked to discover that the symptoms in pregnant women can be a lot worse than in non pregnant women, and you can end up in hospital for longer periods of time, and obviously there is an increased risk to your unborn child.”

Sarah is urging pregnant women to ensure they have a vaccine

Carol Anderson, chief nurse at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “We understand that some pregnant women might be hesitant to get their Covid-19 vaccine, but it really is the best way to protect yourself and your baby from the effects of the virus. It’s already been safely given to hundreds of thousands of pregnant women worldwide. If you’re pregnant you have the same risk of getting Covid-19 as everyone else, but you may be at an increased risk of becoming severely ill.

“Additionally, it’s important to get your flu vaccine this year as pregnancy can change how your body handles infections such as flu. It’s safe to get the flu vaccine at any stage of pregnancy, from conception onwards.”

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for adult social care, health and public health at Peterborough City Council, said: “Having had children of my own, I totally understand what a worrying time pregnancy is for all expectant mums, and I completely understand the hesitation in getting vaccinated.

“I am personally worried by the news about how catching Covid in pregnancy can lead to an increased risk of severe illness and premature birth. I would like to reach out to all pregnant women in Peterborough, if you are not vaccinated against Covid-19 please do speak to your midwife, a healthcare professional or read the online information available from the NHS and the Royal College of Midwives. They will give you advice you can trust.

“We would like to thank Sarah for featuring in our short film Sarah tells us - she did her research, spoke to her healthcare professionals who helped her make the right decision for her.”

Anyone aged 16 and over can get their Covid-19 vaccine from a walk-in vaccination site without an appointment. To find your local vaccination walk-in site visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk .

Alternatively, a vaccination appointment can be booked online through the NHS National Booking Service (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ ) or by calling 119.