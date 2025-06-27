Police set for 90-mile walk to support brave Peterborough youngster with bone cancer

Police staff from Cambridgeshire are to embark on a 90-mile walk to support a Peterborough girl with bone cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Miles for Millie’ challenge aims to raise funds to buy a new leg for 11 year-old Millie Blair - after the brave youngster had to undergo an amputation earlier this year.

Before her devastating diagnosis, Millie was a talented horse rider and promising young footballer who played for Oundle Town girls and Peterborough United academy, with dreams of one day playing for Chelsea women’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now her family, including dad Gordon and mum Gemma - who both work for the force, desperately want to give Millie the future she deserves by helping her to become mobile again.

The 90-mile sponsored walk aims to raise money to buy brave Millie a new leg. Pictured here, left, with her mum Gemma.

Detective Sergeant Adam McCluskey explained: “Her parents are colleagues of ours here at Cambridgeshire Police and we are arranging an ambitious fundraising event starting next Friday, 4 July).

“On this day, setting off at 6am, we will be walking from Peterborough United FC (the team Millie played for) to Chelsea FC (The team she supports). There are approximately 50-60 people taking part in this over the three days, mainly consisting of police officers and staff.

"We have some great support, specifically from the football clubs who will be allowing us to start and finish in the stadiums. We also have support from the Metropolitan police who will be providing mounted officers for the last mile, due to Millie’s love of horses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family received the devastating diagnosis of Millie’s Osteosarcoma – a form of bone cancer – on her 11th birthday. To date, she has spent more than 100 nights in hospital, undergoing seven operations, and many other procedures including blood transfusions. As part of Millie’s ongoing treatment, she also had to have her left leg amputated above the knee in January.

Mille loved playing football and riding horses before her diagnosis.

Speaking last month, dad Gordon said: “Finding out your kid has cancer is horrendous enough, but finding out they’re going to lose their leg as well – it’s soul destroying.

“Millie has been absolutely phenomenal, I find it hard to put into words how strong she’s been. I have to admit, I crumbled, but she looked at herself in the mirror and said, ‘I’m going to smash this, I’m going to be in the Paralympics, I won’t let this stop me.’”

The team are aiming to raise £2,500 and say 100% of the money will go directly towards Millie’s new leg and ongoing rehabilitation. Their walking schedule is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Day one will see the team heading out from PUFC to St Neots, passing through Yaxley, Stilton, Sawtry, Glatton, Alconbury, Great Stukely, Huntingdon (including passing Cambs Police HQ) and Buckden.

Millie with her parents Gemma and Gordon, and big sister Jessica.

• Day two will involve members walking from St Neots to Welwyn Garden City, passing through Sandy, Biggleswade Arlesey, Letchworth and Stevenage.

• Day three will be the final stage from Welwyn Garden City to Chelsea FC, passing through Hatfield, Barnet, Hampstead and Paddington.

Det McCluskey added: “This is an ambitious effort with so many of us determined to complete the three days, including Millie’s dad Gordon. We are trying to raise as much awareness for this cause as possible.”

To support the team in their efforts to help Mille, visit their GoFundMe page.