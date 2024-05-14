Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS was not able to offer an update on when the Parnwell GP surgery will reopen.

Plans are currently being considered for a new pharmacy in Parnwell.

A planning application to change the use of Fleming House in Parnwell Centre from a one bedroom bungalow into a pharmacy has been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building was originally a pharmacy but was closed and converted into a house due to another pharmacy opening nearby.

Fleming House in Parnwell.

The application stated: “As times change economically and socially in this country things have turned full circle and there is now a requirement yet again for a pharmacy in the area.

“In the Pharmacists words ‘’pharmacies are facing a range of challenges including under investment, staff shortages and increased demands emanating from the pandemic.

In the last five years, England has recorded over 200 closures – around 2% of the total number of pharmacies in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For this reason a planning application is being made to return the building to its former use.”

The application has been supported by ward councillors Cllr Shabina Qayyum and Cllr Samantha Hemraj.

The next stage is for the NHS to approve the creation of the pharmacy, which is currently being considered.

A spokesperson for NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “The application to open a new pharmacy will be considered through the new market entry application process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the Pharmaceutical Services Regulatory Committee (PSRC) consider such applications, they take a number of factors into account, including whether the latest pharmaceutical needs assessment suggests that there is a need for additional pharmacies in the local area

"The most recent such assessment found that there is sufficient pharmaceutical provision across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

The Peterborough Telegraph also enquired as to the status of the Parnwell GP surgery, which has been closed since August 2022 due to subsistence in the walls and foundations.

When asked by the PT, there was no meaningful update that could be offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad