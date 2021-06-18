Plans for 80 assisted living homes in Hampton submitted

Anchor Hanover Group has put forward an application for land at Eagle Way/Silver Hill which is owned by O&H Properties Limited.

Under its proposals, a four-storey building would be constructed on the undeveloped site close to Serpentine Green and Christ The Servant King Church at the Hampton Centre for 80 one and two bedroom apartments.

There would also be ground floor communal facilities including a lounge, bistro, wellbeing room, treatment room, hair and beauty salon and reception and office/staff space, as well as a communal garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed assisted living scheme

If the plans are approved, vehicles would access the development from Eagle Way/Silver Hill where there would be 50 parking spaces and a drop-off point at the building entrance.

Anchor Hanover Group is England’s largest national registered provider of affordable older persons accommodation, managing more than 55,000 homes nationwide.

It said its new scheme in Peterborough would create approximately 10 to 15 full time jobs and “deliver significant economic benefits, in addition to the obvious social benefits”.

Its planning application to Peterborough City Council adds: “The shared ownership product that Anchor Hanover Group is proposing will allow older people who have a low regular income and currently own and reside in family-sized, low-middle value properties to move into more suitable accommodation as well as fund their ongoing care/assistance needs into the future.

The location for the proposed scheme