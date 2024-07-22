Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The policy has been a direct result of the work of Peterborough’s Youth Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new advertising policy which restricts the promotion of food and drink high in fat, salt and sugar has got under way in Peterborough.

The new scheme will switch the spotlight away from high fat, salt and/or sugar food and drink and instead focus on promoting healthier foods in advertising spaces owned by the council or on council-owned land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly De Jesus Youth Councillor, Aryan Nahata Chair of Peterborough Youth Council and Danielle Daboh, Peterborough Youth MP.

Last November members of the Adults and Health Scrutiny Committee considered the petition and asked for a task and finish group to be set up to begin drafting a policy.

A draft policy was taken back to Scrutiny Committee in March and it was then recommended to go before Cabinet for adoption, which was recently agreed.

Aryan Nahata, Chair of Peterborough Youth Council, said: “As young people in the city who are constantly bombarded by junk food advertising when travelling, we felt we had to do something about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite our initial challenges where we had to clarify our motives and work on a more achievable policy, we persevered. We did not give up, and were rewarded with the HFSS policy. We hope our success helps inspire the future generation to step forward for their beliefs and make a change.”

Kelly De Jesus, Youth Councillor, added: “I am incredibly honoured to have been a part of the process all the way through. From pitch to policy, Peterborough City Council has welcomed our proposals. I look forward to seeing how the anti-junk food policy will translate across the city.

"Every time I look at an advert now, I'll think of my small yet significant contribution to the health and well-being of my community."

Advertising for unhealthy foods has been shown to lead to increased snacking, as well as purchasing and consumption of unhealthy foods, and research has shown that seeing just one additional advert results in young people consuming an additional 350 calories of unhealthy foods and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “I’d like to praise the members of Peterborough Youth Council for raising this important issue. Their good thinking and action has led to a new approach to advertising which should see health improvements for people in our city now and in the future.

“There is evidence to suggest that the advertisement of HFSS food and drink increases the risk of children living with food-related ill health such as diabetes, tooth decay and cancers. Children living in more deprived areas are also more exposed to unhealthy food advertising and are therefore at higher risk.

“This policy is one way we can switch the spotlight from unhealthy foods to healthier foods to reduce the number of cases of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.”