Peterborough women who’ve experienced pregnancy-related diabetes offered access to free health programme to avoid Type 2 Diabetes

With around half of all women who have developed diabetes during pregnancy going on to develop Type 2 Diabetes, Peterborough women who have experienced gestational diabetes are being given free and easy access to a programme to help them avoid developing Type 2 Diabetes.

With more than 9,000 babies being born to families living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough each year (source:Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System), that could mean 450 local women developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy each year.

“It’s never too late because, whether you had gestational diabetes last year or 20 years ago, you are still at risk and this programme is relevant whether your child is a newborn or fully grown,” says Jimmy Rushworth, Associate Director of Diabetes Prevention at Healthier You.

Normally, a blood test is needed to access free support from the programme. However, women with a history of gestational diabetes can join without one and gain free access to an online community designed to help them take control of their health. This makes it significantly easier for women to start the Healthier You NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme and have access to the free nine-month programme tailored to their lifestyle.

The Healthier You Programme is specifically designed for women with a history of gestational diabetes, offering practical resources, expert guidance, and a supportive online community of women who have had similar experiences. It enables women to act now to reduce their risk through small, sustainable lifestyle changes supported by the programme.”

The programme offers women the chance to join a supportive programme designed specifically for those who have had gestational diabetes. The free to access programme, which is available online or face to face, brings women together to discover more about health and wellbeing for people who have experienced gestational diabetes, enabling them to lose weight and lower their risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes by making little positive changes to the way they eat, exercise, sleep and more.

“By focusing on practical solutions the programme helps women take action now to make a difference to their health,” adds Rushworth.

“Each session focuses on holistic health improvements, covering nutrition, exercise, sleep, through a 10-month behaviour change programme.”

According to Diabetes UK, gestational diabetes affects at least 4–5 in 100 women during pregnancy, or 1 in 20 pregnancies in the UK.

Although for many, gestational diabetes resolves itself after the birth of the baby, half of all women with gestational diabetes go on to develop Type 2 Diabetes. So, now the programme has been made much easier to access.

Additional benefits of the programme include access to an online gym featuring a variety of exercise classes and a 'Healthier You' journal to aid personal reflection and health planning.

One person who is keen to recommend the programme is 70-year-old Jan, who was recommended the programme by her GP. Jan has severe COPD and found it hard to walk and breathe, but now, since the program, says she is breathing better and walking further.

“I loved being on a health journey with a group of people doing the same,” says Jan. “I had complete support from my diabetes prevention officer Charlotte, she was encouraging, supportive and lovely! So, I’d say, join the programme because it works and it will change your life for the better.”

Jan’s thoughts are echoed by another participant, Janice:

“I went away from each session with a positive attitude, which was a fantastic help to me on my journey. Emily, my health mentor, encouraged me and supported me to stick with my journey . Exercising more, healthy eating is a normal everyday experience now with healthy treats. But most important to me is my WHY. I always remember my reason why I am on my healthy journey, and it works when I need it. “

If you have had gestational diabetes, you can join the free Healthier You programme by clicking here or by visiting healthieryou.org.uk/gdm-programme