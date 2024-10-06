Peterborough women urged to attend breast cancer screening appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime

Peterborough women are being urged to attend their breast cancer screening appointments – and to ensure they check for lumps regularly.

With figures showing that one in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime – there is a renewed plea for women to attend their NHS screening invitation.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the team at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s breast unit has issued a timely reminder for patients to keep their screening appointment.

There is also reminder for women to be aware of potential signs of cancer, with statistics revealing that over half of UK women do not check their breasts regularly.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with the NHS offering free screening to women aged between 50-70 every three years.

Research shows that screening – used to find breast cancers at an early stage when they are too small to see or feel - saves on average one life from breast cancer for every 200 women who are screened.

That’s around 1,300 lives saved from breast cancer each year in the UK.

Jo Greene is the Trust’s Breast Screening Office Manager, based at Peterborough City Hospital – which issues around 20,000 screening invitation letters each year.

She said: “Raising awareness of breast cancer – in women and men – is important, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We would urge anyone who has been invited to attend breast screening to keep their appointment.”

According to a YouGov survey commissioned by Breast Cancer Now, 53 per cent of women questions said they would report any new or unusual breast changes to their GP

The percentage of women checking their breasts regularly seems to be dropping, from 49 per cent in 2022 to 45 per cent in 2024

A total of 11 per cent of women reported never having checked their breasts

Senior Breast Care Practitioner Nikita Copestake added: “As part of their regular breast care routine, we would like to remind women about the importance of checking their breast on a monthly basis.

“Checking your breasts only takes a few minutes. Everyone will have their own way of touching and looking for changes, but remember to check the whole breast area, including your upper chest and armpits. Women with any concerns or changes should contact their GP in the first instance and they will refer to your local breast unit if required.”

Around 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK – that’s one every 10 minutes - and around 400 new cases of breast cancer in men are recorded each year.

As well as on-site breast screening within a hospital setting, mobile screening vehicles also regularly visit Stamford and Rutland Hospital and many other venues within the local community.

To find out what you can expect at you appointment at the Trust, please visit https://www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/breast-unit

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month ways to get involved – including the annual Wear It Pink event on Friday October 18 visit https://breastcancernow.org/get-involved/breast-cancer-awareness-month