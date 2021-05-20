Peterborough urgent treatment centre to return to city hospital site this summer

The modular build was lifted into place by a 122 tonne crane

The centre is currently located within the City Care Centre on Thorpe Road in Peterborough, but will move to the hospital and form part of the Trust’s urgent and emergency care service in the summer..

From 1 July, patients requiring treatment for minor illnesses and injuries will be seen within the new UTC, which is accessed via the same entrance as the emergency department on the Peterborough City Hospital site. The move will bring all urgent and emergency care services in Peterborough together on one site, ensuring patients have access to the right services at the right time.

Work to relocate the centre is well underway and the modular building that will house the UTC was installed last month. Once the move is complete, the UTC will continue to open 8am – 8pm, seven days a week, with patients able to book an appointment by calling NHS 111 or by walking in.

Dr Athar Yasin, Clinical Lead for Emergency Medicine at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “This is a positive step towards improving the patient experience and should ensure we get patients in the right place, first time, by the right clinician, which will also help us manage attendances to our emergency department.”

Locally, health and care organisations are working together as part of The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS) to develop and improve urgent care services available to patients.

Previous developments over the past eighteen months have included the launch of successful NHS 111 triage pilots within Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City Hospital’s emergency departments. The pilots helped to connect patients with the right service if the emergency department wasn’t the best place to meet their needs. This work has received national recognition for helping to shape the future of urgent care services across the country.