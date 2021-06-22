Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre to move to City Hospital site next week
Patients are being reminded that Peterborough’s Urgent Treatment Centre will move from its current location on Thorpe Road to the City Hospital site next week.
The move is being made next Thursday (July 1). From that date, patients with minor illnesses and injuries who cannot be treated at home, by a local pharmacist or their GP, will be seen at the centre. It will open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, as well as seeing the GP Out of Hours operate from the site too.
Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs PCH said: “We are really pleased to be opening the new UTC next week. There has been a huge amount of work that has gone into integrating the minor illnesses and injuries unit into our urgent and emergency care provision. This element is part of a much wider piece of work that has already seen us open a new Paediatric Assessment Unit, a Surgical Assessment Unit and change the way we operate in our emergency department. We want to improve patient experience, as well as help patients access the most appropriate healthcare service, first time.”
Patients are being asked to think carefully when deciding which service they need if they are unwell, after an increase in the number of patients visiting accident and emergency at the hospital.. If you’re unsure which service you should be choosing, please call NHS 111 first for advice.