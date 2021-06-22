Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre to move to City Hospital site next week

Peterborough City Hospital

The move is being made next Thursday (July 1). From that date, patients with minor illnesses and injuries who cannot be treated at home, by a local pharmacist or their GP, will be seen at the centre. It will open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, as well as seeing the GP Out of Hours operate from the site too.

Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs PCH said: “We are really pleased to be opening the new UTC next week. There has been a huge amount of work that has gone into integrating the minor illnesses and injuries unit into our urgent and emergency care provision. This element is part of a much wider piece of work that has already seen us open a new Paediatric Assessment Unit, a Surgical Assessment Unit and change the way we operate in our emergency department. We want to improve patient experience, as well as help patients access the most appropriate healthcare service, first time.”