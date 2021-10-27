Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre move on agenda at hospital trust meeting
Residents are invited to attend the first virtual Members Meeting for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.
The meeting, which takes place on November 4 will be broadcast via MS Teams from 6pm to 6.45pm.
A presentation by Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Stacie Coburn on ‘The relocation of the Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre and improvements to Urgent Care across our Trust’ will take place, followed by a question and answer session.
Members of the public who would like to attend the virtual event are invited to submit any questions they have by emailing queries to: [email protected] by 5pm on Monday 1 November 2021 for it to be answered at the end of the meeting.
You can join the meeting by visiting https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%3Ameeting_NjA2YzUzMTAtODg3Yi00N2E5LTlmZWEtMjE0MjBmMTU5NGFl%40thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%252237c354b2-85b0-47f5-b222-07b48d774ee3%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522afb274ff-1eb6-49f2-967a-eb041cf55753%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26btype%3Da%26role%3Da%26anon%3Dtrue&type=meetup-join&deeplinkId=8df67999-11d2-42ee-a93b-1670ecb08a5f&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true at the time of the meeting.