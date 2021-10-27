Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre move on agenda at hospital trust meeting

Peterborough City Hospital entrance

The meeting, which takes place on November 4 will be broadcast via MS Teams from 6pm to 6.45pm.

A presentation by Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Stacie Coburn on ‘The relocation of the Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre and improvements to Urgent Care across our Trust’ will take place, followed by a question and answer session.

Members of the public who would like to attend the virtual event are invited to submit any questions they have by emailing queries to: [email protected] by 5pm on Monday 1 November 2021 for it to be answered at the end of the meeting.