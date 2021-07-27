Peterborough surgery appeals for volunteers to take part in vaccine research trial

Health news

Wansford Health is conducting an RSV vaccine research trial in Cambridgeshire and has reached out to the local community for volunteers in the 60-plus age range.

RSV, short for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a highly contagious virus that can cause infection in the lungs. It is a seasonal illness that typically occurs over the winter months and is a leading cause of severe respiratory tract disease in older adults.

Currently, there are no licensed RSV vaccines. To change this, Wansford Health’s research team has chosen to take part in the trial to help progress the campaign against this viral threat.

Wansford Health - a coalition of medical businesses in rural Cambridgeshire which includes the Wansford and Kings Cliffe Medical Practice, a pharmacy, research centre and dental studio - boasts a research team that is one of the most advanced of its kind in primary care, with two research nurses and a trials coordinator working within it.

This research team has recruited 1,500 patients in 60 research studies over the past 20 years, and its work has been recognised by the Royal College of General Practitioners, which named Wansford Health “Research practice of the year”.

Wansford Health’s close involvement with medical research studies allows its practices to offer the latest technology and treatments, and one of its most recent major projects prior to the latest RSV research included testing the effectiveness and safety of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.