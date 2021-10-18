Peterborough smokers urged to quit during Stoptober

More than 6 million adults in England still smoke, and it remains the leading cause of premature death with almost 75,000 preventable deaths a year.

A new nationwide survey of 2,000 current smokers has found that nearly half (45%) have been smoking more since the first lockdown began. Key reasons reported are being bored in the lockdowns (43%) or the pandemic making them more anxious (42%).

What’s more, monthly data from Public Health England indicates a large increase in smoking among the under-35s since the coronavirus pandemic began, up from 18% in 2019 to 24% now.

Residents are being urged to quit smoking

Benefits of quitting include being able to start moving better, being able to breathe more easily and saving money.

Smokers wishing to give up can access support from the locally commissioned service Healthy You - https://healthyyou.org.uk/stoptober-2020/.

Councillor Irene Walsh, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for integrated adult social care, health and public health, said: “Stoptober has helped thousands of people give up smoking and feel so much happier as a result.

“This year quitting is even more important as we know that smokers who catch Covid have a high risk of being seriously ill.

“Remember you’re not alone with this – you’re joining a huge community of people who are facing the same struggle with giving up smoking, but there is huge amounts of support out there. Just think of the long-term health benefits.”

Stoptober offers a range of free quitting tools including: the NHS Quit Smoking app, Facebook messenger bot, Stoptober Facebook online communities, daily emails and SMS, and an online Personal Quit Plan. The Personal Quit Plan helps people find a combination of support that’s right for them, including expert support from local Stop Smoking Services and stop smoking aids.