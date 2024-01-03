The strike will last between Wednesday (January 3) and Tuesday (January 9).

Serious disruption is expected to medical services in Peterborough this week as the longest junior doctor strike yet has begun.

The strike action begun on Wednesday morning at 7am and will run for 144 hours, through to 7am on Tuesday January 9.

The Industrial Action is in response to the ongoing pay dispute and is a matter that remains between the unions and the government.

Patients who have not been contacted to be told that their appointment has been cancelled should still attend as normal.

A spokesperson for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “The industrial action will cause disruption to some services and some appointments will unfortunately have to be rearranged.

"We are contacting all patients directly if their appointment is affected by this next round of strike action. If you have not been contacted then please attend your appointment as planned.

“Our priorities remain to provide safe care for patients who are receiving inpatient care in our hospitals and those who need urgent and emergency medical care.

"We are working hard to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma, and ensure we prioritise patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

"We will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and will rebook immediately, where possible.”

The emergency department will remain open but residents have been asked to think carefully before attending.

The statement added: “Our Emergency Department (ED) has remained busy throughout the winter period and will remain open during this period of industrial action.

"It is vitally important that you attend the right healthcare setting for your needs, our ED is there to treat the most urgent and life-threatening conditions, so if you attend ED with an injury or illness that does not require urgent assistance, then please be prepared for either a prolonged wait, or to be sent to a more appropriate setting for your healthcare needs.

“Therefore if you need medical help for something that isn’t life threatening or a serious injury please contact NHS 111 or NHS 111 Online.