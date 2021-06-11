Peterborough residents urged to only attend A&E in an emergency due to high demand

Peterborough City Hospital

Because of a large number of patients at the department, there have been long waits for patients to be seen.

Now staff at the hospital are urging people to call 111 before attending A&E to find the best location for assistance - which could be the walk in centre, or their GP.

Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals said: “We have seen a large number of patients attending our hospitals’ emergency departments in recent weeks and our staff are working incredibly hard to see those who need urgent and emergency care. As a result these patients have seen a longer waiting time and this reflects a high level of activity in Emergency Departments across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The public can help by calling NHS 111 first for help or advice, or by seeking appropriate treatment for minor injuries and illnesses from their local pharmacy, doctor’s surgery or the Minor Injury and Illness Unit on Thorpe Road.”

The Minor Injury and Illness Unit on Thorpe Road is open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week.