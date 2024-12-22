Peterborough residents told 'it is not too late to get flu vaccine' as cases soar across the country
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents in Peterborough are being urged to get vaccinated following a sharp national rise in the number of hospital cases of flu.
A national average of 1,861 patients with flu were in hospital every day last week, which is three and a half times higher than the same time last year, and up from 1,099 in the previous week.
In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough over 307,000 people have already had their flu vaccination but there are still over 232,000 eligible people who’ve still not come forward.
Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead with NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine and by getting your flu vaccine now, you’ll start 2025 protected. If you’ve already had your flu vaccine, then please encourage others to have theirs too.
“Whether you’re eligible for a free vaccine through the NHS, or you want to protect yourself and help others by paying for a vaccine at a pharmacy, there’s lots of appointments available across the county.”
For more information, please visit https://www.cpics.org.uk/the-vaccinators