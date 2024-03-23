Peterborough residents can learn more about diabetes at hospital meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough residents can learn more about diabetes and how to manage the condition at a special online event being run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust – the trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital.
The trust will hold their online Members’ Meeting on Tuesday 26 March at 6pm. Lead Diabetes Nurse Janet Collins will explain the management options for diabetes, as well as answer your questions.
The meeting is open to members of the public as well members of the Foundation Trust and will be hosted online via Microsoft Teams.
If you'd like to register an early question, please email [email protected] before 10am on Monday 25 March.
For more information visit https://www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/latest-news/diabetes-lead-nurse-janet-answers-your-questions-4704
Please note it will only be live from 5.50pm on Tuesday 26 March 2024.
The session will be recorded for anyone who cannot make it and will be shared on the trust’s website after the event.