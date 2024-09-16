Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“It is a complex and yet very common condition”

A new study reveals Peterborough ranks the lowest in the UK for accessible healthcare for women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

The study, conducted by PCOS supplement provider Fertility Family, ranks the UK’s towns and cities by examining NHS data to determine the availability of fertility clinics, access to registered endocrinologists and local GP surgeries.

The study shows that Peterborough is home to just one fertility clinic, 13 GP surgeries, and one registered endocrinologist. As a result, the city scored just 10.19 out of 100, placing it last in the study.

PCOS is a common condition that affects how a woman's ovaries work, causing a variety of physical symptoms. It also increases the risk of developing health problems in later life.

A spokesperson for Fertility Family said: “According to the NHS, one in 10 women in the UK are affected by PCOS, and with September marking PCOS awareness month, it is important to open the discussion about what support is available for women.

“The analysis uncovered that Peterborough has only one fertility clinic within a 25-mile radius, equating to just 0.73 per 100,000 residents and forcing many women to travel longer distances to receive specialised reproductive care. Due to the minimal services available, waiting lists will inevitably be longer within this area.

“Alongside a lack of fertility clinics, there is also only one registered endocrinologist serving a population of over 136,900 people, which would suggest that receiving specialist hormonal care crucial for PCOS management is less likely as a resident in this city.

“Despite having a larger number of GP surgeries, with 13 available within two miles of the city centre, the combination of limited fertility clinics, scarce GP support, and a shortage of endocrinologists in Peterborough, many women may be left waiting for long periods, or without the care they need.”

Milton Keynes follows Peterborough, ranking in second place with a score of 12.04. This is followed by Plymouth (15.28), Grimsby (15.74), and Swindon (16.20).

The spokesperson continued: “Insights from Fertility Family’s 2023 PCOS Awareness Survey have shown that over half (54%) of people living with PCOS have felt misunderstood by health professionals. The survey found that, in the UK, 2 in 3 people (68%) waited over a year for their formal diagnosis.

“Furthermore, 1 in 10 people had to wait over five years to receive treatment, whilst 7% of respondents waited over 10 years. More people (42%) were diagnosed between the ages of 25 and 34 than at any other stage of life.”

Dr Gill Lockwood, Consultant at Fertility Family, said: “If you think you may have PCOS, even if your symptoms are quite mild, it is important to speak to your GP. Many disorders can mimic PCOS symptoms such as thyroid disease and overproduction of the Prolactin hormone so it is important to get the right diagnosis.

“Having PCOS is a lifetime diagnosis, but if you maintain a normal weight, do regular exercise, and avoid high-fat and high-sugar foods in your diet, you can expect a normal, healthy life.

“It is a complex and yet very common condition affecting up to 10% of all women. Its symptoms can be quite mild, such as irregular periods and ‘teenage acne’ that seems to last beyond the teens, to really severe symptoms such as a total absence of periods, severe excess hair growth and significant obesity. Some of these symptoms may not be due to PCOS and this is why we recommend seeing your GP to get a proper diagnosis and help with your future health.”

She added: “Internet ‘experts’ and online influencers may be well-intentioned, but nothing can substitute for a discussion with a medically qualified doctor.”