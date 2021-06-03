Peterborough pharmacy set to reopen in temporary premises next week following fire

Netherton Pharmacy, Ledbury Road.

On Thursday (May 27) a fire broke out at Netherton Pharmacy, on Ledbury Road, at just before 9:40pm.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived to find smoke pouring from the building. Wearing breathing apparatus, they put the fire out and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan before returning to their stations by 11:45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental and it is believed may have been started by a computer-related issue.

The pharmacy has remained closed since then with customers being advised to call NHS 111 for urgent medications or to visit the closest pharmacy, West Town Pharmacy on Mayors Walk.

Netherton Pharmacy have been looking for nearby premises to use temporarily and have confirmed that if all goes to plan they will be able reopen on June 7.

In a Facebook post, Netherton Pharmacy said: “Just an update to our lovely customers

“Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. We appreciate you bearing with us in our time of need.

“We are in the process of securing temporary premises very nearby so we can once again do what we do best, that is serve our community.

“We hope to be back in action very soon, anticipating a comeback on the 7th of June if everything goes to plan.