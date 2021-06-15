Peterborough pharmacy reopens in temporary premises after fire

Netherton Pharmacy, Ledbury Road.

Netherton Pharmacy has today reopened in the old dentist surgery next to the Premier Store on Ledbury Road, opposite their original premises.

They were forced to move out of their pharmacy after a fire broke out last month (May 27). While temporary premises were being found and prepared, staff were working from the Granville Pharmacy on Granville Street.

A statement from Netherton Pharmacy on Facebook said: “Thank you for supporting us in our difficult time.

“We are happy to announce that we have reopened today. We are based in the old dentist surgery next door to The Premier and the hairdressers, right opposite our original pharmacy. We hope to see you soon.”

