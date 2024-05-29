Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The strike will take place just before the General Election.

Patients in Peterborough are set to be affected as junior doctors have announced their latest strike dates ahead of the general election.

The strike will be the 11th junior doctor strike since March 2023.

According to the British Medical Association, the Prime Minister has still made no credible offer to junior doctors after three months of talks.

Peterborough City Hospital.

After the general election was called last week the BMA gave the Government a final opportunity to make an offer and avoid strikes. This opportunity has not been taken up.

As a result, the BMA’s junior doctors committee has decided to announce further strike dates which will take place in the run up to the General Election.

This will involve a full walkout by junior doctors beginning at 7am on June 27 and ending 7am July 2.

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: “We made clear to the Government that we would strike unless discussions ended in a credible pay offer. For more than 18 months we have been asking Rishi Sunak to put forward proposals to restore the pay junior doctors have lost over the past 15 years – equal to more than a quarter in real terms.

​“When we entered mediation with Government this month we did so under the impression that we had a functioning government that would soon be making an offer. Clearly no offer is now forthcoming. Junior doctors are fed up and out of patience.

​“Even at this late stage Mr Sunak has the opportunity to show that he cares about the NHS and its workers. It is finally time for him to make a concrete commitment to restore doctors’ pay. If during this campaign he makes such a public commitment that is acceptable to the BMA’s junior doctors committee, then no strikes need go ahead."