Peterborough patients needed for hospital research study into Glaucoma

Patients who have been diagnosed with certain types of Glaucoma and are using eye drops are invited to take part

Patients are being sought to take part in a new homegrown ophthalmic research study that has been given the green light by the Research and Development Team at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

The study, called HALO, invites patients who have been diagnosed with certain types of Glaucoma and are using eye drops, to take part. Participants will be asked to wear a heat mask that gently warms the front of the eye for around ten minutes before having their eye pressure measured throughout the day.

The idea for the HALO study was first conceived by Antony Nithy, an Ophthalmologist in Glaucoma and Dr Catherine Willshire, a Senior Research Optometrist at the Trust who undertake research studies at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals.

The team in Ophthalmology research secured funding from Sight Research UK and a Trust Investigator grant to be able to run this study, which was then approved by the Cambridgeshire ethical board following an evaluation of the study procedures.

The team hope to find out whether eye pressure can be lowered further with the addition of gentle heat, compared to just using eye drops alone.

Dr Willshire is Principal Investigator for the study, and responsible for the conduct of ophthalmology research happening across the Trust said: “We are very excited and fortunate as a department to be able to develop and run our own research and hopefully as a result of the study we will be able to continue to improve patient care.”

Recruitment of willing patients for this study will last for six months and then proceed to the data analysis stage.

For more information visit https://www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/