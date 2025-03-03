Peterborough nurse set to take on London Marathon challenge in aid of children's charity

Jenna Holliday is raising money for charity YHA on epic challenge

A Peterborough nurse is set to take on one of the most famous Marathon courses in the world – in a bid to raise more than £1,000 for charity.

As a lover of the great outdoors, nurse Jenna Holliday uses running as a staple for her physical and mental wellbeing.

With of love of running that began at school, Jenna - a senior staff nurse at Peterborough City Hospital - said: “London has always been on my bucket list.

“I haven’t been lucky enough in the past to get a ballot place, so this year I have taken a charity place with the YHA; aiming to raise £1,500.”

YHA is a charity that transforms young lives through travel and real adventure, taking disadvantaged children and young carers on holidays, giving them a much-needed break and teaching them a love for the outdoors and enabling them to experience new things and make new friends.

Jenna said: “It has been a big part of mine and my family's lives for many years, allowing us to spend our holidays in amazing places, so we can have outdoor adventures every year even though we were on a tight budget.

“This love of the outdoors continues to this day with all of us still staying in YHA's on our holidays allowing us to continue adventures whilst supporting the charity.”

Seen regularly pounding the pavements in the villages around her home town of Stamford, Jenna added: “Running has become a staple fixture in keeping me fit for several years; has helped me with my mental health, keeping me sane whilst finishing my degree and burning off the stress of the long hospital shifts.”

And receiving the email confirmation of her place following a particularly challenging day at work, she says the news was all the more joyous.

Looking forward to Sunday 27 April, mum of three Jenna will be cheered on during the route by family members. She said: “I am a little bit scared but very excited at the prospect - bring it on!”

To support Jenna, please visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/jenna-holliday