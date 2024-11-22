Peterborough mum joins ground-breaking University of Cambridge medical trial into new treatments for MS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“The reality is it could help me and others living with MS”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mum of two from Peterborough with multiple sclerosis (MS) has joined a ground-breaking medical trial in the hopes of helping others living with the condition.

Emma Phipps, 44, from Wansford, has lived with the condition for 20 years. Earlier this year she joined the CCMR2 trial at the University of Cambridge, funded by the MS Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Researchers are testing whether a combination of two treatments could help repair myelin – the protective coating around nerve fibres that is damaged in MS. This damage can lead to worsening symptoms and disease progression in MS.

Emma pictured with her daughters Martha and Olivia.

There are around 150,000 people living with MS in the UK. It affects the brain and spinal cord and can impact how people move, think and feel.

A spokesperson for the MS Society said: “Emma was diagnosed with MS at age 24, but remained mostly symptom free until the birth of her first daughter Olivia 10 years ago. Her second daughter Martha was born 7 years ago. Emma’s main symptoms are cognition problems and issues with walking.”

Explaining why she wanted to take part in the trial, Emma said: “I first found out about the trial through my neurologist, and I jumped at the chance. I have been really interested in research over the last 10 years and this felt like the right trial

to get involved with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma pictured with her daughter Olivia.

“I was excited to join! My family were totally on board too – I’m very lucky. If I can help, why wouldn’t I?

"Being on the trial is so interesting, fascinating. I go in and meet the research team and talk about symptoms and do various tests. It’s a full MOT! The team are all so smart and explain everything they do. They’re so open and passionate.

“I wasn’t going into thinking ‘this will fix me’. But the reality is it could help me and others living with MS. I don’t want my MS to get worse. I'm hopeful that the trial will be successful.”

The trial has now reached its recruitment target with every participant staying on it for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neurologist Dr Nick Cunniffe, who is leading the research, says: “It’s been a long journey to get to this point and I’m delighted the trial has now fully recruited. We are really excited about the results coming next year. This would not have been possible without the support of the MS Society, but of course the biggest thanks has to go to the 70 people who have taken part in this trial. It is my ambition to contribute to a world where people are not affected by their MS. I grow increasingly sure that a myelin repair therapy is part of the solution.”

Dr Clare Walton, Head of Research at the MS Society, says: “Completing recruitment is a significant milestone for MS research studies, and we’re incredibly grateful to every one of the participants who signed up. We desperately need treatments that repair myelin – the protective layer that surrounds our nerve fibres, which is damaged in MS. This is a vital step towards finding ways to slow or stop disability progression in everybody with MS and could revolutionise the way MS is treated."