Peterborough MP welcomes £13m funding boost for health services in the city

The funding boost comes as part of a £200 million national funding boost to the Public Health Grant.

Peterborough will receive more than £13 million to help drive key health services from smoking cessation to addiction recovery, children’s health, and to help fund family and school nurses, sexual health clinics and other public services.

As part of the government’s plans to improve health outcomes across the country and build healthier communities, local public health services will be given more money to deliver prevention programmes, tailored to their residents.

The funding has been welcomed by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

The government is currently running a national conversation to help build a health service fit for the future and shape a new ten year Health Plan for England. The plan will set out how the government can focus on preventing sickness, not just treating it, with the investment announced today in line with this aim.

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said: “After nearly a decade of cuts under the Tories, I am delighted that Labour are continuing to deliver on our promise to improve health outcomes across the country as part of our Plan for Change.

“This funding will help drive key health services in our community, prevent people from falling into ill health, and relieve pressure on the NHS.

“A Labour Government delivering for our community in Peterborough.”

Peterborough Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, has also welcomed the news, she added: “I’m absolutely delighted that the Government has recognised the health of our communities to have the investment needed to support our Public Health Projects in Peterborough.

“Funding has dwindled for Public Health over the years under the Conservative Government and local authorities have struggled to deliver on vital services that keep health screening and endemic conditions under check. With the funding boost we will be able to provide better and more efficient outcomes for our population.

“It is well known that in terms of Public Health Outcomes, Peterborough statistically fares worse than its neighbours and I look forward to working with Andrew Pakes as our MP and the Public Health team to demonstrate we, as a Labour Administration, are taking the health of our population seriously.”