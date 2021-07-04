Peterborough mental health services to remain under control of NHS trust
Mental health services in Peterborough are to remain under the control of an NHS trust.
The city council has committed to delegating the services to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust for at least another four years.
The trust has been commissioned to run Peterborough’s mental health services since 2012.
Explaining its decision, the council said: “The delegation of these functions enables the delivery of both health and social care functions within a mental health trust so that services users and carers receive the best possible service addressing both clinical and social needs without the need for them to retell their story or receive multiple assessments.”
It added: “Consultation with the provider, CPFT, has been undertaken and they are in agreement with the proposal.”
A report outlining the delegation of services highlights that the new timeline is the same as that agreed between the trust and Cambridgeshire County Council, allowing the arrangements to be aligned going forward.
Around 300 members of CPFT’s adult mental health and social care teams recently moved into the Town Hall in Bridge Street following a £5 million renovation.