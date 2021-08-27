Peterborough medical teams nominated for prestigious awards

Three teams have been named as finalists

The innovative Staff Mental Health Service, which provides specialist mental health care for local NHS Trust staff, is shortlisted for the Nursing in Mental Health award. They join NHS Trusts and professionals across the country recognised by the Nursing Times Awards 2021 for excellent care, teamwork and leadership during challenging times.

CPFT’s Staff Wellbeing Service has also been shortlisted for Best Wellbeing and Staff Engagement Initiative at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit and Awards 2021, now in their fourth year. They are joined by the Trust’s Preceptorship Team, finalists for Preceptorship of the Year – Under 1500 Staff.

Rachel Gomm, Director of Nursing, Allied Health Professions and Quality at CPFT said: “It’s fantastic to see our Trust staff recognised for their incredible work to support and care for their colleagues over a very challenging period. All our teams are dedicated to providing excellent services and these awards highlight the importance of looking after staff, and commitment to developing our workforce. Congratulations to everyone shortlisted, and good luck for the awards presentations and ceremonies!”

The Nursing Times Awards have been running for 31 years to celebrate the incredible contributions of nursing colleagues delivering innovative, patient-focused and inclusive care. Every year they receive thousands of entries for 25 categories covering all specialties from mental health to clinical research.

In the rigorous two-stage judging process, every entry is read by more than 100 esteemed judges. Shortlisted candidates then present their entries to the judges for further deliberation, and members of the Staff Mental Health Service will be visiting the Nursing Times offices in London for their presentation on Wednesday 8 September. The awards event takes place the following month on 27 October.

Dr Muzaffer Kaser, Clinical Lead for the Staff Mental Health Service said: “I am absolutely delighted to hear that our brilliant nurses were shortlisted. Diane, Patrick, and Lee went beyond and above to provide excellent mental health care for NHS staff during the pandemic, and I hope they get through to the awards ceremony!”

The Nursing Times Workforce Summit and Awards celebrate the stars of workforce planning, recruitment, staff retention, wellbeing and inclusion. This year they received nearly 200 inspirational entries from teams and individuals responding to the challenges of Covid-19 and beyond.

Ruth Emmins, Preceptorship Lead in CPFT’s Clinical Placements Team said: “When all face-to-face training was paused in March 2020, the team worked really hard to successfully bring all three preceptorship streams online for virtual support. It has been really well received and we have still been able to help our staff transition from students to newly qualified practitioners at CPFT.”

Annelies Franklin, Staff Wellbeing Service Lead said: “Our team have delivered a range of online and in-person wellbeing activities and support for Trust staff working across all areas from the wards to remote offices. We had to adapt quickly with online sessions and helplines for staff dealing with the pandemic.”