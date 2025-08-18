Peterborough medical centres confirm merger with Werrington location to close

A formal merger between Boroughbury Medical Centre and Paston & Werrington Health Centre has been officially approved by the Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The merger will see the two practices create a single expanded practice at the current BMC@ Werrington, 97 Church Street.

This will mean that the current Werrington Health Centre at 5 Skaters Way will close from Monday (August 18). All doctors, practice nurses and staff from the centre will make up part of the new merged team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients have been told that they will still be able to see their chosen doctor or clinician as usual in a building more suitable to meet their needs.

BMC @ Werrington, Church Street.

GP Partners for the group said: “Since forming a new partnership in October 2023, the GP partners have considered how we can best provide patients with the general practice services you need.

"As a result of this work, we have made the decision to seek to merge the Practice sites into a new purpose built facility based in Werrington Pharmacy in Church Street. This will allow us to merge our patient list and enable patients currently seen at Werrington Health Centre, Skaters Way, to be seen at BMC @ Werrington in Werrington Pharmacy, Church Street.

"We believe that the time it right to review our operating model and the services we can offer. We currently have two premises in Werrington located less than a mile from each other at Skaters Way and Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Werrington Health Centre is operated by NHS Property Services and has no room for expansion, and we are not aware of any planned development or investment by the Landlord to update the premises. Unfortunately, we are unable to influence this decision. The Partners currently occupy six consultation rooms here.

"Our Church Street Practice is a new, purpose-built facility with six empty consulting rooms waiting to be used. This will allow us to offer a wider number of services and improve access to appointments.

“In total the Practice site in Church Street has ten purpose built modern consultation rooms. The site was opened in March 2020 and is in line with new NHS guidelines for modern general practices with potential for expansion and development.

“Our Practice at Church Street in Werrington also has excellent parking and disabled access. Patients may remember the Practice as this was our Covid vaccination site.”